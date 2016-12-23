Roofers robbed at gunpoint of cash, tools

While some roofers were busy hammering away, someone else was busy stealing.

Investigators said two men snatched a cell phone, cash, and approximately $3,000 worth of tools from a truck belonging to the roofers that were working on a home on Galloway Avenue.

One of the roofers spotted the crime in progress, but he was met with a gun from the thieves.

Memphis police have lifted three partial fingerprints from the truck.

"We are a tight group around here and we have to apprise each other about things that are happening or things that we may be suspicious of," neighbor Edwin Thorpe said.

That's why Thorpe called the homeowner, who was at an exercise class, when he saw investigators at the homeowner's house Thursday afternoon.

"Something like this is unusual," Thorpe said. "I speculated with my wife as to how this could have happened and we both felt that there had to have been a firearm because there were at least six guys and I just can't imagine that someone could just walk up on a group like that and commit a crime."

Thorpe thinks the roofers were the unfortunate targets of desperate thieves lurking in the area during the holidays.

Though the armed robbery has not rattled the longtime Midtown's residents' sense of security, it has caused them to be on alert.

"We all tend to be more alert," Thorpe said. "And we are, but you can't stop everything."

For Thorpe, he said the crime is just part of city life.

"It's just part of living in the city. It doesn't mean that you are in fear, but it's just being city savvy," he said.

Police are still searching for the two suspects. The men got away in a white Dodge Dakota. They were last sen driving down McLean and taking a right onto Autumn.

