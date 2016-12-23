Whitehaven’s Ben Cory Jones talks Tinsel Town

Memphis' own Ben Cory Jones writes for - not one - but two hit network TV shows: HBO's Insecure and John Legend's Underground series.

"We're so excited people are responding to Insecure the way they are,” Jones beamed. "And the fact Memphians watch Underground more than any city in the nation just inspires me."

Jones has the Midas touch with Insecure garnering Golden Globe buzz and Underground so popular the Memphis mayor proclaimed May 10 Underground Day.

It all began at Central High, when Jones wrote for the Commercial Appeal Newspaper's Teen Appeal.

After graduating from Morehouse College with a double major in English and finance, like many of the characters Jones creates, life took him on a journey.

"I got a job in New York City on Wall Street at Bank of America. I was a speech writer and a communications executive," he recalled.

After the 2008 stock market crash, he did some soul searching and became Tinsel Town bound, landing a job as a production associate at a major TV network in Los Angeles.

"It allowed me to see how television shows are made, from casting to producing to directing to filming," Ben described. "After I did that program, I got jobs as a writer's assistant on different television shows. I worked on a show called "The Deep End," also "Fairly Legal," and "Up All Night."

He says the journey wasn’t always easy.

"I remember eating off the Dollar Menu because I didn't have any money. I had my family support, but you don't want to always call asking for money all the time,” he confessed. “I think those are the moments that really test if you're doing what you really want to be doing because if I have to eat off the Dollar Menu to write every day, then that's the trade-off that I'll take."

One thing that surprised Jones early on in his TV career was how many people it takes to put out one script.

"As writers in the writers' room, we'll all give notes. We'll give it to the studio and the studio will have notes,” he explained.” “The actors may have notes. It's this constant, ever-evolving thing about trying to get it right."

Jones has now dropped the assistant title and is a full-time writer for HBO's Insecure, a comedy following the Seinfeld-esque decisions of a 20-something African American woman in Los Angeles.

"Issa Rae is a star. She's so wonderful. She's hilarious. She's a great actress," he said.

Jones is also rubbing elbows with the likes of Oscar winner John Legend, the executive producer for Underground, a thriller about an enslaved group of African Americans racing 400 miles to freedom on foot in the days of the Underground railroad.

"I remember being a kid in middle school and going to the Underground Railroad stop (Slave Haven) that's here in Memphis,” Jones reminisced. “The Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, being here is a big deal."

He says Memphis grounds him.

"We call L.A. the entertainment bubble. You can get wrapped up by what's going on inside that bubble that you forget there are millions of people across the country who live different lives," he expounded.

Jones adds that if you watch closely, you'll see glimpses of Memphis in his work.

"Memphis provides me with so much great material. It's such a rich city here. People are hilarious and so I get a lot of influence. A lot of great things come from this city that I don't take for granted at all,” Jones smiled. “Any time I come back home, I'm always talking to my friends about what they’re watching, what they’re interested in, what's the gossip here in Memphis, what are the big stories happening in town that I can maybe bring back to Hollywood with me and maybe we can make some impact in front of the camera with it."

Jones observed that when a show is released, unexpected response can emerge, like when viewers started choosing sides over the relationship between the two main love interests in the show Insecure.

"There's kind of a battle of the sexes going on. Are you Team Issa or are you Team Lawrence? We didn't set out to create that,” he grinned. “We just wanted to make sure each character had depth and layers that people could latch onto."

Jones is excited for the upcoming second season.

"We're writing things that surprise and shock us and also challenge us," he said.

He also says Underground’s third season will have new flair with the show’s executive producer getting in front of the screen, when John Legend plays social reformer Frederick Douglass. He says iconic Underground Railroad abolitionist Harriet Tubman will also come to life this season.

"Really getting into who this woman is and really putting a humanizing face to the legend of Harriet Tubman," he added.

Jones considers working with such talented people a great gift and has a good grasp on how he’s found success.

"One of the things I hear people say is to follow your passion. I actually think that's kind of the wrong message,” Jones mused. “The real message is your passion may not be what turns into your career. Your passion may not be the thing you do every day. I tell people to find something you like and you're good at."

In the new year, Jones is literally stepping into a new role as a producer for the March film Step Sisters about a black sorority girl who shows a white sorority girl how to step dance.

He says acting and directing are in his sights with the sky being the limit.

"That's the rule of thumb in Hollywood. An overnight success takes 10 years."

