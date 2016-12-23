1 year anniversary of Northern Mississippi's deadly EF-3 tornado

Friday marked the one year anniversary of a deadly EF-3 tornado that ripped through the Mid-South just before Christmas.

When it was over, seven people were dead and 40 injured.

For those who survived through it, they said they are blessed.

"We are so blessed to have a house and our life," survivor Mark Hudson said.

Hudson has a reason to celebrate this holiday season. He is spending Christmas in his home with 20 family members. A year ago, he wasn't so lucky.

He lost his home and several vehicles.

"Once you've been in it, you realize a lot of things," he said. "You forget all that materialistic stuff and think, man, how blessed we are."

Other family members remember the day of the storms that ripped through North Mississippi. For Hudson's daughter's boyfriend, Marcus Hampton, it was a prize from the church that kept his family alive.

"She had won a bike for my little girl for Christmas. So the pastor called us and we had to go to Ripley to get the bike," Hampton said.

But when Hampton and his family returned, they saw devastation.

"When I had come and seen the house, it had flipped my house upside down. No way we would have made it out of there," he said.

Even after losing family members and friends, repairing their homes, and replacing their possessions this family feels blessed.

"One thing my wife said was, we still got Christmas, we're right here. And we got friends and loved ones out there," Hudson said.

