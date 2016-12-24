Woman 'happy to be alive' after boyfriend holds her, children hostage

A Memphis mother said she’s thankful for her life on this Christmas Eve after a standoff at her North Memphis home Friday night, while her children were there. Memphis Police ended up arresting her boyfriend.

The woman said he hit her multiple times, put a knife to her neck, and threatened to kill them.

“All of a sudden, the devil came out,” Latoya Howard said.

That’s how Howard describes her boyfriend of four months, 28-year-old Andrew Deaner. Memphis Police took him into custody on Friday night after a roughly hour and a half long standoff on Wingate Street.

Saturday, Howard had a swollen nose, bruises, and other marks after what she said was a terrifying ordeal.

“He took me to my bedroom to hold me hostage, and he put a knife up to my neck and said, 'I’m going to kill you and everybody in the house,'” Howard said.

Howard said she and Deaner were in a car near Frayser Boulevard when he hit her. She said she got out and ran but then ended up back in the car on the way to her home. When she arrived, she said she ran for the backyard, hid, and called police.

“He was in the backyard trying to look for me. I could see him trying to look for me. I was on the phone trying to talk real low, so he couldn’t hear me or see me,” she said.

Howard said she went inside because she thought Deaner was gone, but he was in the home along with her five children. She said he forced her into the bedroom and threatened her 9-year-old.

“He said, 'I’ll kill you if you call the police,'” she said.

Howard said at one point her children did call the police, and officers were negotiating with Deaner through a bedroom window. She claims the standoff ended when one of her children opened a back door, allowing police inside.

Preliminary charging information for Deaner shows charges of aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault.

“I just thank God that me and my family were safe,” Howard said, “I feel blessed because I’m alive.”

