Grizzlies down Rockets 115-109 at FedExForum

It was a key Southwest Conference matchup for the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night as they hosted the team directly in front of them in the standings, the Houston Rockets, at FedExForum.

The Rockets, winners of 11 of their last 12 games, lead the Grizzlies by 2.5 games in the division going into the game.

Grizzlies starting point guard Mike Conley got back in touch with his shooting eye. The back injury that put him out three weeks ago didn't cause Mike to be bashful about driving the lane.

Also popping the pill from Downtown, Conley went 4 for 4 from beyond the arc in the first half, ending up with 24 points to lead the Grizzlies.

Conley's counterpoint, James Harden for the Rockets, showed why and how he can do everything on the court, from scoring the ball himself, to finding open teammates. Harden scored a near triple double with 16 points, 17 assists and 7 rebounds. Many of his passes found Ryan Anderson, a 6'11" shooter who lead all scorers wit 31 points, 8-14 from Downtown.

But the Grizzlies had too much Firepower from all over.

Zach Randolph worked it low with 16 off the bench. The Ageless One, Vince Carter with 14, including four 3s himself. Tony Allen with 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

Grizzlies beat the Rockets 115-109.

The Grizzlies, now 20-12, hit the road for a game against the Orlando Magic Monday night.

