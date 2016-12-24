Teen shot in car at Oak Court Mall

A teen was shot at Oak Court Mall on Friday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police were called to Dollar Tree on East Parkway Street, where the 15-year-old was driven to and dropped off after the shooting.

Witnesses told police the teen was shot while riding in a car at Oak Court Mall.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

A witness said the victim and suspect exchanged words in the parking lot before shots were fired.

