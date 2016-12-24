Bank of America on N. Germantown Pkwy robbed - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Bank of America on N. Germantown Pkwy robbed

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
Surveillance of the robber (Source: MPD)
CORDOVA, TN (WMC) -

Bank of America in the 1500 block of North Germantown Parkway was robbed just after noon, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said a man wearing a green work jacket with a blue interior is suspected of robbery the bank.

Investigators said no weapon was present or implied. The suspect left the bank on foot.

This investigation is ongoing.

