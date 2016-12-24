Bank of America on N. Germantown Pkwy robbed

The FAA and NTSB have arrived at the site of the fatal plane crash in Blount County.More >>
The FAA and NTSB have arrived at the site of the fatal plane crash in Blount County.More >>
After taking a wrong turn because of poor Google directions, a woman fended for herself in the desert for 5 days before she was finally rescued.More >>
After taking a wrong turn because of poor Google directions, a woman fended for herself in the desert for 5 days before she was finally rescued.More >>
Ten Memphis streets are in line for an overhaul, and nine of those projects have bike lanes in the plans, including Riverside Drive, where previous bike lanes caused controversy.More >>
Ten Memphis streets are in line for an overhaul, and nine of those projects have bike lanes in the plans, including Riverside Drive, where previous bike lanes caused controversy.More >>
A scathing state audit slams the Tennessee Department of Human Services for its lack of monitoring and internal control.More >>
A scathing state audit slams the Tennessee Department of Human Services for its lack of monitoring and internal control.More >>
On Wednesday, March 22 police were called about an unknown male who had robbed the BP Gas Station located on Poplar Avenue around 7:31 p.m.More >>
On Wednesday, March 22 police were called about an unknown male who had robbed the BP Gas Station located on Poplar Avenue around 7:31 p.m.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.More >>
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
South Carolina fans are a giving bunch, apparently. In just over four hours, they raised more than $5,000 to send the man known only as "Gamecock Jesus" to South Carolina's first Final Four appearance in Phoenix.More >>
South Carolina fans are a giving bunch, apparently. In just over four hours, they raised more than $5,000 to send the man known only as "Gamecock Jesus" to South Carolina's first Final Four appearance in Phoenix.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
A CNN report says more than 100 GameStop locations will close.More >>
A CNN report says more than 100 GameStop locations will close.More >>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.More >>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.More >>