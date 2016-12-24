Friends identify West Memphis murder victim

The FAA and NTSB have arrived at the site of the fatal plane crash in Blount County.More >>
The FAA and NTSB have arrived at the site of the fatal plane crash in Blount County.More >>
After taking a wrong turn because of poor Google directions, a woman fended for herself in the desert for 5 days before she was finally rescued.More >>
After taking a wrong turn because of poor Google directions, a woman fended for herself in the desert for 5 days before she was finally rescued.More >>
A body discovered in the 1800 block of Hartland Street has prompted a death investigation, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A body discovered in the 1800 block of Hartland Street has prompted a death investigation, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Ten Memphis streets are in line for an overhaul, and nine of those projects have bike lanes in the plans, including Riverside Drive, where previous bike lanes caused controversy.More >>
Ten Memphis streets are in line for an overhaul, and nine of those projects have bike lanes in the plans, including Riverside Drive, where previous bike lanes caused controversy.More >>
A scathing state audit slams the Tennessee Department of Human Services for its lack of monitoring and internal control.More >>
A scathing state audit slams the Tennessee Department of Human Services for its lack of monitoring and internal control.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.More >>
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.More >>
A wild night at Walmart after 30 people rushed the store and began tossing items from the shelves.More >>
A wild night at Walmart after 30 people rushed the store and began tossing items from the shelves.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
A CNN report says more than 100 GameStop locations will close.More >>
A CNN report says more than 100 GameStop locations will close.More >>
South Carolina fans are a giving bunch, apparently. In just over four hours, they raised more than $5,000 to send the man known only as "Gamecock Jesus" to South Carolina's first Final Four appearance in Phoenix.More >>
South Carolina fans are a giving bunch, apparently. In just over four hours, they raised more than $5,000 to send the man known only as "Gamecock Jesus" to South Carolina's first Final Four appearance in Phoenix.More >>
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.More >>
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.More >>