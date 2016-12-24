Friends identify West Memphis murder victim

Friends identified the man who was killed in West Memphis.

Chris Leduc was shot and killed in the area of Lake Shore Drive on Wednesday night.

Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department said Timothy Bell, who is accused of shooting and killing Leduc, turned himself in Thursday morning.

Leduc’s family is asking for help with burial costs. Friends setup a GoFundMe account to help accomplish their goal.

