2 women charged after Orange Mound shooting

Two women are charged after two people were shot near Park Avenue and Pendleton Street on Christmas Eve, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said they were approached by two women, one of whom told police her car was stolen, who said they were involved in a shooting and are licensed to carry.

The women, identified as Melissa Harwell and Tamberlin Rivers, told police they went to recover the vehicle after receiving a tip that it was on Park Avenue. Harwell and Rivers said they confronted the driver inside Howell's Dodge Charger, according to a police report.

Harwell and Rivers told police four men were inside Harwell’s car. Harwell stated when she told the men to get out of her car, one of the men began shooting at her and Rivers. She and Rivers then exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

"They could've did the right thing. Call the police, report the car stolen, and get it back," a witness said. "Because now, ain't nobody win, everybody lost. One dead, two in jail, you know."

According to investigators, the men in Charger drove away, jumped the curb and drove on the grass behind the Post Office. The vehicle came to a halt and the men ran away.

Two of the men were taken to Regional Medical Center. A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital. Jabari Russell, the victim's brother, identified the man killed as Rocky Russell.

An 18-year-old was also hospitalized in critical condition.

"I'm just glad them folks are in jail, behind that stuff, man," Jabari Russell said. "That's who I had, that's who I felt like I could go to."

Police said the other occupants were not injured.

However, Jabari said there is no way his brother stole anyone's car.

"Man, he didn't steal no car," Russell said. "Someone he was with probably stole the car."

This is the city’s 224th homicide.

Harwell and Rivers were arrested and charged with second-degree murder and criminal attempt second-degree murder.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.