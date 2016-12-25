Bellevue's Choir and Orchestra share the "Majesty of Christmas"

Bellevue Baptist Church hosted the "Majesty of Christmas" on December 18. Bellevue's Choir and Orchestra joined with Christians recording artists Charles Billingsley to help get into the spirit of Christmas.

The church, located at 2000 Appling Road in Cordova and highlighted by three giant crosses the stand above Appling and I-40, posted the concert on it's Facebook page.

Bellevue's Choir and Orchestra have performed across the country.

