House catches fire on Christmas

It wasn't the Christmas one family was expecting. Memphis Fire Department rushed to the scene of a house fire in the 1400 block of Netherwood Avenue.

It is unclear how many people lived in the home or what caused the fire.

It's unclear if anyone inside the home was injured.

It took firefighters just under 15 minutes to respond and control the house fire.

