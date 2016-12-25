7-year-old shooting victim: 'Why did this have to happen on Christmas'

Two people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Helena-West Helena, according to police.

Investigators said a 7-year-old and her father were shot at approximately 6:05 p.m. Christmas night in the 500 block of Kentucky Street.

According to Chief of Police Virgil Green, the two victims were taken by a private vehicle to Helena Regional Hospital.

Kimareer Ivory, 7, was shot in the leg; her father was shot in the arm.

Kimareer is being treated for her wounds at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Police said none of the injuries are life-threatening. According to family members, Kimareer was walking down the Kentucky Street with her father to a relative's house when gunfire erupted.

Family members said Kimareer just had one question after the shooting--why did this have to happen on Christmas?

Her family struggled to find an answer for the child.

"They just started shooting, honey, I don't know who it was, but I tell you one thing, I thank God they didn't kill them. Thank God they didn't kill 'em," great-grandmother Marbelle Ivory said. "She's strong. She's a strong little 7-year-old girl."

Kimareer's father has been treated and released from the hospital. Kimareer could be released Tuesday.

"I was scared but I wanted to know what was going on," Ivory said. "I went outside because I wanted to see about my grandson."

According to police, a witness told officers a vehicle, possibly a white Jaguar, was seen leaving the area after witnesses heard gunshots.

Police said they have questioned four people in connection with the shooting and are looking for two people of interest.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 870-572-3441.

