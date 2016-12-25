Family prepares for funeral instead of Christmas

Crittenden County Sheriff's Department said a man accused of murder turned himself in to investigators Thursday morning.

Friends identified the man who was killed in West Memphis.

Instead of celebrating Christmas with their loved ones, one West Memphis family is forced to prepare for a funeral.

Chris Leduc was killed in West Memphis, in the area of Lake Shore Drive, Wednesday night.

It's a loss his family said they were not prepared to take.

"He left us quicker than we planned on for him to leave and he left with a lot of people loving him, caring about him," Lindsey Leduc said. "Especially his mom and his sisters and his nephews."

Crittenden County Sheriff's Department said Timothy Bell is accused of the shooting.

"He was the best brother that anybody can ask for," Lindsey said. "I wouldn't change anything about him. My brother was not only my best friend, he was my hero. He was my protector. He was my kids' hero. He was my mama's soldier."

His mother said it was his loyalty that brought him to his death.

"He was loyal, and that's what cost him his life," his mother said. "Protecting his nephews and his daughter."

Bell turned himself in to police Thursday morning.

"I just hope something comes out of this good," his sister said. "Something positive comes out. I hope that somebody sees this and sees what he went through."

The family is raising money for Leduc's funeral. If you would like to donate, click here.

