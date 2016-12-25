Active weather pattern this week

There will be several chances for rain this week as weather systems move through the Mid-South. Scattered showers will impact your Monday with on and off rain all day.

However, the heaviest rain won't move in until after 5 p.m. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible on Monday evening with gusty winds and heavy rain being the main threats.

A few showers will linger through Tuesday morning, but the rest of the day will be mostly dry. There will be another chance for scattered showers on Wednesday. There will be a chance for rain all day and you will likely get a brief shower at some point on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be rain free, but we are tracking another chance for rain next weekend. At this point, it looks like rain will move in on New Year's Eve and stick around through the first part of New Year's Day. If you have New Year's plans, you will want to be prepared for a potentially wet night.

