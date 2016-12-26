Dad gets emotional when daughter surprises him with Garth Brooks tickets

Megan Berryman of Munford, Tennessee, gave her father a Christmas surprise he’ll never forget.

Megan surprised her father Dale with an item he can check off his bucket list—Garth Brooks tickets.

“He was talking about going non-stop when he found out that Garth Brooks was coming!” Megan said.

Megan said her father tried to get tickets, but all the shows he tried to get were sold out.

Garth Brooks is Dale’s favorite musician; when he lost his father in 1991, Brooks’ song “The River” is what he said helped him get through.

When Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood come to Memphis, you can bet Dale will be there. They will be playing four shows in February.

