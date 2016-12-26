WATCH: Dontari Poe throws TD pass on Christmas - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

WATCH: Dontari Poe throws TD pass on Christmas

KANSAS CITY, MO (WMC) -

Former University of Memphis Tiger Dontari Poe was already the heaviest player to run for a touchdown.

Now, he’s the heaviest to throw a touchdown.

Seriously.

On Christmas Day against the Broncos, with a chance to clinch a playoff spot, the Chiefs lined up their Pro Bowl defensive tackle on offense, inexplicably at quarterback.

Poe faked a rush, took a leap and tossed a floater over the defense to deliver a strike to tight end Demetrius Harris for a touchdown!

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid called the play a “Bloated Tebow pass.”

