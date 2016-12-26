3-day wine event coming to Memphis in March

A new wine event is coming to Memphis in 2017.

Vintage901 is an intimate festival for foodies, wine lovers, and music fans in the Bluff City.

The event will run from March 10-12, 2017.

Friday’s event will be at Halloran Center for Performing Arts and include a three-course dinner with music from jazz star Monty Alexander.

Saturday includes wine tasting prepared by Grand Sommelier Laurie Foster. Food demonstrations, food trucks, and venders will be at Creative Arts Building on Tiger Lane. Atlanta salsa group Willie Ziavino and the C.O.T. Band will provide entertainment.

Sunday will conclude with brunch at two locations. Memphis Stax Academy Jazz instructor Stephen Lee and his trio will be at FedExCenter at Shelby Farms while Memphis’ own Nick Black will perform at Belle: A Southern Bistro.

Tickets to Vintage 901 are on sale now. A three-day pass goes for $375, but tickets for single days are also available. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

