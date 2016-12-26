Power restored after lights zapped in Midtown

A power outage sent many Midtown businesses into the dark.

The outage happened just after noon and took the lights out in Overton Square and parts of Midtown.

More than 1000 MLGW customers were without power as of 12:30 p.m.

However, the outage lasted less than two hours. Power is now restored to the area. Click here to track the latest outages.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.