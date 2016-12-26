Special teams guides Mississippi State to St. Pete Bowl win

Superb special teams play bailed out Mississippi State not once, but twice, en route to a St. Petersburg Bowl win over Miami-Ohio.

The Bulldogs were outplayed by the Redhawks most of the game, as MSU was unable to sustain any significant drives on offense.

Miami opened the scoring on the game’s first drive, a nine-play drive that ended with an 18-yard field goal.

What followed was a string of stalled offensive drives by each team. The Redhawks scored another touchdown in the second quarter to take a 9-0 lead, but the Bulldogs blocked the extra point—a point that would swing the game big time later on.

MSU was barely able to escape the first half with a score. Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald was able to top off their best drive of the half with a two-yard touchdown run. The score moved him ahead of Dak Prescott for the most rushing touchdowns by a QB in school history. Fitzgerald struggled on the day, but was still able to rack up 132 yards on the ground and 2 touchdowns.

The second half was a bit more exciting offensively. After a punt on the first drive of the half, each team traded touchdowns.

The Redhawks looked primed to hit the endzone again, but QB Gus Ragland’s pass was picked off by Jamoral Graham 11 seconds into the 4th quarter.

Mississippi State took their first lead of the game with a field goal on their next possession, and the game came down to defense at 17-16.

The determined RedHawks were able to get the ball back after MSU went for 4th and 4 with 3 and a half minutes left. Miami would march downfield to the red zone with a chance to kick a field goal with 14 seconds left.

Nick Dowd’s 37-yard attempt was blocked by Mississippi State, securing the 17-16 win and a St. Petersburg Bowl victory.

MSU finishes their disappointing season with a hard-fought win to take their record to 6-7.

