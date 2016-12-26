Man wanted in connection with Christmas Day shooting

Police are searching for a man they said was involved in a shooting on Christmas Day.

According to police, a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot at around 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Preston Street in Jackson, Tennessee.

Police are searching for Tavaris Golden, 27, in connection to the shooting.

Investigators said Golden was last seen in a white 2002 Chevy Tahoe with Tennessee license plate Z41-47S.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Golden's location or about this crime to call the Major Crimes Unit at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers in Madison County at 731-425-8477.

