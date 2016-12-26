Family teaches their 6-year-old it's better to give than receive

It's better to give than to receive. That's the lesson one family said they were teaching their 6-year-old on Christmas Day.

In a heartwarming video that has made its rounds through social media, the family said they chose to spend Christmas handing out food and water to those in need.

The family said they went from their home in Olive Branch to downtown Memphis in order to spread holiday cheer.

However, Tomarcus Gibson and his wife Dyesha didn't expect that message to travel so far.

"We just wanted to share it with people, but we didn't expect that," Tomarcus said.

In less than 24 hours, the video received more than 7,000 views.

But, it was their daughter, doing a lot of legwork of handing out the food and water, that caught everyone's attention.

"I tell them, 'excuse me, do you want a hot plate?' and they said 'yes' and I gave them one'," 6-year-old Tomiya Gibson said.

The family said they gave out more than120 meals.

"We wanted to give back to help others. It's a blessing to help someone else," Dyesha Gibson said.

It's a blessing that came from small hands.

Tomiya said her favorite part about giving out the food was knowing she was helping others.

"Giving them food and water to the people who wants them," Tomiya said.

The family is hoping the video will help encourage others to embrace the spirit of Christmas all year long, and help others when they can.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.