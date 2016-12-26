Teen shot outside Oak Court Mall released from hospital

A teen was shot at Oak Court Mall on Friday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

It's good news for one teenager the day after Christmas. The teen shot outside Oak Court Mall on Friday night has been released from the hospital.

According to police, the teen was hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting in the parking lot. Investigators said the teen was riding away in a car after arguing with someone when he was shot.

He was later dropped off at a Dollar Tree and taken to the hospital.

Some shoppers said the violence makes them reluctant to come back to the mall.

"I used to go to Oak Court Mall, but crime. What do you do? That's the way things are," shopper Darron Harris said.

"It's really saddening, especially in the city of Memphis," shopper Andrew Bruce said. "What we've had nearly record breaking numbers in homicides unlike any year, especially around the holiday season."

Police said the teen was with a group and he started arguing with someone before the other party opened fire.

Investigators said his friend drove him to the Dollar Tree in the 900 block of East Parkway South and dropped him off.

"It's crazy you know. I don't think anybody deserves to have to get a call or a knock on the door on the holiday and say your child has been shot or critically injured and people are hurting," shopper Martez Higgins said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

"It hits close to home because it's us and if we don't take the upper hand then things will never change," Higgins said.

Oak Court Mall said they are actively working with police to locate the suspect.

