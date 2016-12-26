Expert: Stand Your Ground law doesn't cover women charged in shooting

Memphis Police Department is investigating after two people were shot in Orange Mound late Thursday night.

Two women are charged after two people were shot near Park Avenue and Pendleton Street on Christmas Eve, according to Memphis Police Department.

It's a video that raised questions over when it is the right time for civilians to take the law into their own hands.

Two women were arrested after a deadly Christmas Eve shooting. The women said the man that was shot was trying to steal their car, and they fired at them.

Melissa Harwell and Tamberlin Rivers spent Christmas behind bars after the two claim that four men stole Harwell's Dodge Charger. When the women found the vehicle at the No It All grocery, they fired their .9 mm guns at the accused car thieves.

Now, legal experts are saying they may not have had the right to shoot at the accused thieves.

"But, she comes from over here. The other one comes from over here. Look at their body language, do you see any fear in them," investigator and legal expert Marti Miller said.

Miller is a private investigator and has examined the video footage from the grocery store on Park Avenue. The footage shows Harwell and Rivers shooting at a car full of men.

The video has raised questions about the "Stand Your Ground" law and when it is and is not appropriate to protect your property.

"We have a Stand Your Ground law in Tennessee," Miller said.

Miller added there are more questions that need to be answered before it can be determined if the women were in the right.

"How long ago was the car stolen? Were these people in the store and saw their stolen vehicle? Did these two women take another car to find their stolen vehicle?" Miller said.

Miller said the Stand Your Ground law in Tennessee allows you to protect yourself if you are in imminent danger. The law does not protect against anyone hunting down an accused thief to get their property back.

"They weren't in imminent fear of serious bodily injury and/or harm," Miller said. "They put themselves in that danger."

Harwell and Rivers are facing second-degree murder charges.

"This isn't the wild, wild west," Miller said. "You may only fire your weapon if you are in fear of serious bodily injury and/or death."

Police have not released the identities of the four men in the vehicle.

