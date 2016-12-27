MPD searches for car with pink plates following Orange Mound shooting

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Orange Mound.

Investigators said the driver was shot after he left Maxine's Biker Club on Maxine near South Parkway with his girlfriend Tuesday morning.

Police said he was driving near Lamar Avenue and Park Avenue when someone opened fire. The driver was struck, but his girlfriend was not.

“He didn't deserve none of that. People are just evil,” Sally Wilson said.

Their black SUV crashed into a pole after the shooting. The pole was damaged and glass was shattered all over the ground.

Officers also said the windows of a nearby KFC were shot out.

The shooter is believed to be inside a Nissan Maxima with pink tags.

“Yes it's shocking and upsetting for a person to get shot out here,” Shaquille Taylor said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has since been released and is now recovering.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information on the suspect, call police.

