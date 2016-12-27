MPD investigates shooting on Stephens Place

Memphis Police Department is working to learn what led up to a shooting in South Memphis early Tuesday.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at a home on Stephens Place before 2:30 a.m.

MPD said the victim was found lying on the sidewalk outside the home and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A woman said she heard one gunshot, looked outside, and saw the victim.

No suspect information is available at this time.

