MPD investigates shooting on Stephens Place - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD investigates shooting on Stephens Place

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is working to learn what led up to a shooting in South Memphis early Tuesday.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at a home on Stephens Place before 2:30 a.m.

MPD said the victim was found lying on the sidewalk outside the home and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A woman said she heard one gunshot, looked outside, and saw the victim.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly