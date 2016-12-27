BBB names top 10 scams of 2016

You may have saved the top scam of 2016 on your voicemail.

The Better Business Bureau revealed the top scam of the year is that ubiquitously annoying IRS tax scam -- you know, the one where some guy with a thick foreign accent calls you to say you owe a few thousand dollars in back taxes, and if you don't send the money via wire transfer, Walmart transfer or ITunes gift card, a treasury agent will end up at your doorstep.

Never mind that neither the IRS nor the U.S. Treasury nor any government agency will ever initiate a phone call like that. If they really had the goods on you, they would notify you by mail through a collection letter or subpoena--and they wouldn't give you a heads-up on a pending arrest.

Here are the scams that round out the top 10, according to the BBB:

Scam Type Scam Reports Percentage Last Year Tax Scams (IRS and CRA) 7,530 25.0 24.0 Debt Collections 2,456 8.2 8.3 Sweepstakes/Prizes/Gifts 2,102 7.0 8.0 Online Purchase 1,891 6.3 --- Employment 1,773 5.9 --- Government Grant 1,453 4.8 5.7 Tech Support 1,382 4.6 6.0 Advance Fee Loan 965 3.2 3.8 Fake Check/Money Order 872 2.9 2.4 Phishing 776 2.6

The BBB said the top 3--tax scams, debt collections and sweepstakes/prize scams--were the top three in 2015, too.

The bureau encouraged consumers when solicited by these scams to report them to the BBB's ScamTracker. Consumers can click on any location on the Scam Tracker's map and track other people's tell-alls of ripoffs happening in the same neighborhoods.

"We'll be able to help the public know what kind of scams are happening in their area, and they'll also know that they're not alone," Mid-South Better Business Bureau President Randy Hutchinson said. "They're not the only ones who have gotten these phone calls."

"We'll put (the scam) on blast on Scam Tracker so that other people can use that as a warning, but a consumer does not have to have a scam artist's name or information to report a scam," said Nancy Crawford, director of communications of the Mid-South Better Business Bureau. She showed how consumers can use the Scam Tracker to track scam trends right down to their individual neighborhoods.

"It helps other consumers know what's going on so that they don't become a victim," she said. "Also, your report can be filed anonymously. We just want as much information as possible about the scam, who's perpetrating it and where so that we can share it on the Scam Tracker."

