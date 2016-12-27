Marine shot in the face released from hospital before Christmas

A U.S. Marine who was shot in the face in November was released from the hospital in time for Christmas.

According to a spokesperson for Regional Medical Center, Lyndon Mosley was released on December 6.

Mosley was shot during a drive-by shooting on Highway 6 in Panola County. Three adults and a child were in the car when the shooting happened.

Mosley was in Panola County for the birth of his second child.

Tuesday, Mosley's wife, Coesha Strong-Mosley, posted an image of her husband with a patch over his eye and their daughter.

Panola County investigators said Jordan Montrey Williams turned himself in to police in connection with the shooting. He is charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

