MPD unsure if mall incidents were gang-related

Memphis Police Department is on high alert and citizens are on edge after two large disturbances at Oak Court Mall and Wolfchase Galleria on Monday. For the second day in a row, disturbances brought police out to the malls and forced some stores to close early.

Tuesday, Oak Court Mall employees said a fight between two men near the food court kept security officers busy. That fight comes just a day after disturbances at Oak Court and Wolfchase caused the malls to close early.

As post-Christmas shoppers hunted for deals and returned gifts Monday, groups of teens ran through the malls, fighting and screaming.

"The moment I saw people running and coming to the back of the store, my heart just sort of dropped in a sense," Kenneth Ayers said.

Ayers is a producer at WMC Action News 5. He was caught up in the madness while working his second job at Dillard's department store. He said hundreds of people started running after hearing someone may have had a gun.

"They were saying people were shooting in the food court," Ayers said.

But, there was no gun. Police said teenagers caused the disturbance and were arrested.

No one was injured in either situation, but multiple people were arrested.

Seven teenagers were arrested at Wolfchase Galleria and taken to juvenile court.

18-year-old Jamurial Brown was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing after investigators said she refused to leave the mall and was talking loudly. No other names have been released from the Wolfchase incident, since all others arrested were between 13 and 17 years old.

At Oak Court Mall, 33-year-old Vunchatta Holcomb was accused of hitting an officer in the leg with her car. She was arrested.

A 14-year-old was asked to leave the Wendy's parking lot across the street from the mall, but he refused. He was issued a juvenile summons and released to his parents.

The incidents aligned with several other similar situations at malls around the country, including Illinois, Indiana, New York, and others.

MPD said they are increasing patrols at malls and shopping centers during the holiday season, but malls have private security that call MPD to assist. SkyCop and Blue Crush cameras are already in place at the malls.

MPD added that it is possible both incidents were gang-related, but they may just be copy-cat attacks from other incidents across the country.

"When these kids be out of school like that, this kind of thing happens," Kary Lauderdale said.

Shoppers like Jackie McWright said it is about time the malls added more security. She has grandchildren and worries about their safety at malls.

"If I'm not coming out during the day time with someone with me and my mace in my purse, it's not happening," McWright said.

Others said they have stopped coming to the mall.

"I don't come here anymore because of all that I have heard about Wolfchase Mall," Mary Kathrine Rhodes said.

Rhodes is from North Mississippi and said her trips to Memphis to shop are not as often as they once were, because of safety fears at the malls.

"I have small children and I don't want my children to be around that. Their safety is what scares me the most," Rhodes said.

That sentiment rings true with many shoppers, as their concern of safety is now increased.

"My only concern is not for me, but for my children," Tamara Williams said.

One former gang member said what happened Monday is not gang related. He said it is just kids looking for something to do.

"I can say as OG, the gangs didn't do this," Joe Hunter said. "We need to get to the heart of our children."

Hunter said what happened Monday is likely kids just looking for attention.

"I'm saying to the kids be careful, because you can get killed," Hunter said.

Both malls have codes of conduct posted at the door. Both said disruptive behavior and other things are prohibited, but neither mentions anything about teenage escorts or curfews.

Neither mall would confirm or deny if a teen escort policy is in place, or even if it is an option.

"More security around the mall. Make sure everything is under control," Melissa Maldonado suggested.

But, some shoppers said the fear shouldn't stop people from coming to the mall.

"I don't think that should keep you from coming back to it," RJ Trim said.

Incidents and police calls to both malls are not rare.

Click here to see a list of incidents at both malls over the last 20 years.

