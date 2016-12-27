Memphis Zoo alerted to social media threats

The Memphis Zoo is on alert after social media posts raised concerns about safety there Tuesday night.

Monday, there were two large disturbances at Oak Court Mall and Wolfchase Galleria. Some social media posts suggested that the zoo could be the scene of another one Tuesday.

Zoo officials said they take the safety of patrons, animals, and staff very seriously. Because it is Tennessee Tuesday, they already have rules set in place. Police provide extra assistance on Tuesdays, all minors under 17 must be accompanied by an adult, and there is a limit to how many minors can enter with an adult.

Memphis police issued the following statement regarding the rumors:

Officers have received information concerning a possible flash mob today at the Memphis Zoo. Officers are in the area and communication with authorities at the Memphis Zoo. There is nothing out of the ordinary going on the location. The free admission ended at 4pm. Officers will continue additional patrols in the area and monitor the situation.

The zoo said no additional precautions will be taken, but the regular Tennessee Tuesday safety guidelines will be followed.

