RiverKings pick up defenseman in trade of Caffi for Hoshaw

The Mississippi RiverKings (14-6-1) picked up second-year defenseman Steven Hoshaw in a trade.

Hoshaw, 26, split his time this season with the Evansville Thunderbolts and Fayetteville FireAntz. In exchange, the RiverKings gave up goaltender Alex Caffi.

Caffi was picked up by the RiverKings as a free agent this summer after he spent nine years playing professionally in Europe. During Caffi's first year in North America, he made an appearance in two games with Mississippi. During those two games he was 1-1-0 with a 2.50 goals average and 91.5 save percentage.

Hoshaw will take the ice for the first time as a RiverKing Tuesday night when they take on the Knoxville Ice Bears (10-6-2) in Knoxville. During his time with the Thunderbolts, Hoshaw appeared in 11 games. He had one assist out of eight games with the FireAntz.

He put up 10 points in 48 games with the FireAntz last season.

The 6 foot, 210 pound defenseman is from Vista, California. He appeared in 122 games during his four-year collegiate career with American International College.

The RiverKings are third in the league, trailing the Macon Mayhem and Huntsville. Two RiverKings have the hottest sticks in the league right now. Cullen Bradshaw has 9 goals and 16 assists, putting him as the league's scoring leader. Mike Moran is right on his heels as the second top league scorer with 14 goals and 9 assists. Only two total points separate the two teammates, placing them above third place Dylan Nowakowski of Huntsville.

After the RiverKings face off with the Ice Bears Tuesday night, they'll return to Landers Center Friday, January 6 to take on Peoria.

