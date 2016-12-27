Le Bonheur, St. Jude receive donation from Delta Dental

Two Memphis hospitals were the recipients of a statewide donation program from Delta Dental.

Delta Dental of Tennessee, the Smile180 Foundation, and others joined together to donate $75,000 to six children's hospitals in the state. Two of those hospitals were in Memphis.

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital received $8,500 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital received $16,600.

The choices came as a result of a Christmas program the company put together.

Delta Dental's holiday ecard featured the story of a 10-year-old who is being treated at Vanderbilt. At the end of the video, recipients were asked to choose their favorite children's hospital to receive a donation from Delta Dental on their behalf.

St. Jude received the second highest donation, following behind East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville.

"It's part of our mission to support our state's children's hospitals. What better way than to share holiday smiles by allowing our friends across the state to give away our funds to their favorite children's hospitals," Dr. Philip Wenk, Delta Dental president and CEO, said. "Because of the amazing work they are doing in their communities, each hospital holds a special place in each of our hearts."

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.