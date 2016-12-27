Victim still living in fear as accused kidnapper appears in court

A Memphis mother said she’s thankful for her life on this Christmas Eve after a standoff at her North Memphis home Friday night, while her children were there. Memphis Police ended up arresting her boyfriend.

Woman 'happy to be alive' after boyfriend holds her, children hostage

A Memphis man accused of putting a knife to the neck of a woman and holding her hostage appeared in court Tuesday.

Andrew Deaner, 26, stood before a judge on aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and aggravated assault felony charges.

Deaner was arrested after a standoff in North Memphis. Police said he held his girlfriend, Latonya Howard, and her children hostage after hitting her multiple times.

Howard said the whole ordeal left her frightened for what could happen next.

"I slept kinda funny last night because I kept thinking about what had happened, and what if he get back out of jail the next day and come back again and try to do the same thing?" Howard said.

However, according to the court proceeding, that will not happen any time soon.

Deaner chose not to pay his $40,000 bond and was appointed a public defender. In the event he does make bail, the judge warned him against contacting Howard and that if he was out on bail, he would be required to wear a GPS tracking system.

Howard is now in fear of the man she said never showed a violent streak before that night.

"He just clicked. He just clicked, for what reason I don't know," she said.

Howard is hoping justice will be served and this man will stay far away from her and her children.

