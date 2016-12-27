Interactive timeline honors fallen law enforcement officers

The crime spree Justin Welch is accused of that led to the death of a Memphis police officer is not his first run-in with the law.

The crime spree Justin Welch is accused of that led to the death of a Memphis police officer is not his first run-in with the law.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the death of one of their own.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the death of one of their own.

An interactive timeline honors the well over 100 law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2016 nationwide. Among those honored in this tribute are Memphis Police Officer Verdell Smith and Tennessee Bureau of Investigations agent De'Greaun Frazier.

The tribute was created by BenchMark website design.

The timeline aims to ensure the stories, faces, and sacrifices of those who gave their lives while serving their communities are not forgotten. It allows individuals to search for a particular person by date of their death or to flip through the numerous faces of those the nation lost in 2016.

CLICK HERE to view the timeline

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.