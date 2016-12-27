Georgia, TCU players visit St. Jude patients

TCU and Georgia will be enemies this Friday at the Liberty Bowl, but Tuesday, they teamed up to give back to the children of St. Jude.

"I like working with kids,” Georgia player Greg Pyke said. “They may be a little intimidated by me, but once they get to know me, I'm a big teddy bear kind of guy."

Players took a tour of the hospital, visited with patients, and signed autographs. Georgia safety Quincy Mauger said he will carry the trip with him throughout his career.

“It's a good feeling in everyone's heart to give back to kids this young,” Mauger said. “We have a platform as athletes and how you use it is one of the things I've been taught. And giving back to the kids is the best way to do it."

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he wanted to remind his players of what’s going on off the field as his team gets ready for the Liberty Bowl.

"It keeps things in perspective and when we think about our game, it means very little compared to what these families are going through right now,” Smart said.

