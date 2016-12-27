City leaders pull ideas from other metros to cut gang violence

With 2016 nearing an end as the deadliest year on record in Memphis, local leaders are looking to other major cities for answers.

One solution hopes to put gang members, community members, and religious leaders in one room—it’s called the Group Violence Initiative.

The initiative is based on other successful ceasefire programs around the country. County and city leaders hope it will work here, but need help to make it happen.

"We have too much gun violence in our community,” Bill Gibbons said.

Gibbons, the president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, said the program focuses on communicating an important message to gang members and let them know that violence will not be tolerated.

Back in the 1990s, Boston started a program model called Ceasefire. Like Ceasefire, Group Violence Initiative will hold meetings called “call-ins.”

The call-in will gather gang members, community members, and religious leaders in one room to discuss the new expectations.

"If you want to change your behavior, if you want to move down a different path, we are willing to help you,” Gibbons said.

Gang members will also be offered help in leaving gang life behind.

Gibbons said the program will be the most effective if the entire community jumps on board.

"It needs to involve family members and others who can really have an impact on these individuals and their behaviors,” he said.

Right now, there are gang-free zones that offer gang members a means of leaving gangs with assistance.

Leaders are hoping the new program will offer more follow-through in both making sure those who violate the program will be prosecuted, and those who want to leave will have help.

