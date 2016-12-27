A Better Mid-South: Food stamp legislation

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

A bill was recently proposed in the Arkansas legislature to limit what foods people could buy using food stamps.

Two things came to my mind about the proposal.

First, we need some details.

The banned items would include things like chips, sodas, and candy bars. On this part, I partially agree. I think there should be a limit on what kind of food is bought using taxpayer money. Besides, Arkansas is the 6th most obese state in the union, according to a recent study.

Secondly, we have to be realistic.

Food that is bad for us seems to be less expensive than foods that are good for us. We have to understand if a person spends more on healthier food, they're not going to be able to buy as much. That means more Arkansans could go hungry because they simply ran out of 'healthier' food.

But a plan that is never written down is only an idea, so I applaud lawmakers for putting the proposal on paper, but the legislature and the community have to be open to both sides of this argument.

Finding common ground on this bill could make this a healthier and better Mid-South.

