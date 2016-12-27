K9 takes down suspected car thief after chase; 2nd suspect on the run

A juvenile crashed his vehicle in the 7200 block of Ashley Oaks Drive, near Germantown Road, after fleeing from deputies. Shelby County Sheriff's Office officials said one suspect is still on the run after another one was caught by police.

Deputies saw a vehicle at Shelby Drive and Long Creek that was reported stolen.

"He came up behind them (deputies) and he gave them that look like 'oh no' and took off in a hurry," Earle Farrell, Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said. "What set it off was they kind of acted funny. They ran the plate and it turned up stolen out of Memphis."

After fleeing from deputies, the driver crashed the Cadillac in a driveway in the residential neighborhood. Farrell said when the vehicle crashed, it collided with a truck parked in the driveway. The homeowner was not home at the time of the crash.

"Actually, my neighbor called. They said something was going on at my house and I need to get over and see what's going on," the homeowner said.

The woman's Ford Explorer only suffered a dent after the stolen vehicle crashed into it in her driveway.

"It's strange, but things happen. I am just glad no one was hurt," the homeowner said.

Deputies said two people ran on foot. One juvenile was caught after receiving injuries from the police K9 when the dog took him down. He was taken to Methodist Germantown to be treated for dog bite wounds. Investigators said the juvenile is not talking a lot to police, but he has a lengthy record.

One of the deputies was injured after crashing the cruiser into another car. Investigators said the car got in the way of the cruiser during the chase and was not able to get out of the way before the crash happened. The deputy had minor injuries.

The other person is still on the run.

Deputies are asking for neighbors in the area to be on the lookout for the second person.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.