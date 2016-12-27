Police chief chases suspected car thieves from Byhalia to Memphi - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police chief chases suspected car thieves from Byhalia to Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
BYHALIA, MS (WMC) -

Two people are still on the run after reportedly stealing a vehicle and running from police.

Byhalia Police Chief Gary Looney chased the suspects into Memphis after they were reportedly in a stolen Toyota Camry.

The two people inside the car ran from the vehicle at Holmes Street and Lamar Avenue and remain on the run.

