TCU offense looks for consistency, discipline to win Liberty Bowl

The TCU Horned Frogs are looking to end their season on a high note after a disappointing 6-6 finish in 2016 earned them a trip to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

Co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham pointed out two specific areas that harmed the Horned Frogs this year.

“If you underline it, you see an abnormal amount of penalties and dropped passes. A couple things contribute to that,” Meacham said. “We replaced eight starters; we had some youth. We just didn’t play up to our capability at times. We’d have a really good game, then we’d turn around and it would be—you wouldn’t know what you were going to get from week to week at times.”

Consistency was certainly an issue for TCU all season—the team never won more than two games in a row in 2016, the team’s 16th season under head coach Gary Patterson.

“We did well at times; I think it was just the inconsistency throughout the course of the entire year and eliminating the mistakes and playing between the chains hurt us a lot, too,” Meacham said. “There were a lot of times it was second down and 20 yards. There were a lot of dropped balls. Third down conversion, red zone, things like that that we have to improve on and get better at.”

They face a Georgia defense that surrendered just 24 points per game in the SEC—a conference that plays a distinctly different style than their Big 12.

“They’re big, fast and mean,” Meacham said. “That’s pretty much it. Anytime you play an SEC team, the level of competition they go against, the speed factor and the size of these guys, they’re well coached. Coach (Kirby) Smart does a phenomenal job. It’s going to be a challenge.”

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill knows he has his work cut out for him.

“They’re tough. They’re big. Their secondary is good, too. It’s going to be a battle. They’re a good defense, and Kirby Smart knows what he’s doing,” Hill said.

Hill battled with an inconsistent season himself. He tossed 15 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions. The significant dropoff from 2015 quarterback Treyvone Boykin’s fantastic season could explain the 5-win difference in 2016.

“I expect myself to play well,” Hill said. “I needed to get back in the speed of things, but I had a full year to do it. I just needed to play better.”

The TCU offense has a history of scoring big points this season, so outmanning the Georgia defense is not too unrealistic. The Frogs put up 62 points in a throttling on Baylor in November, and they put up 59 points against South Dakota State in week one.

It remains to be seen if the Frogs’ offense will be able to do the same against the Bulldog defense at the Liberty Bowl. Those two teams will do battle Friday at 11 a.m. in Memphis.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.