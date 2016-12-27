RiverKings fall to Knoxville in overtime

The Mississippi RiverKings went to battle against the Knoxville Ice Bears in Knoxville Tuesday night, but came up just a little short in a 4-3 overtime loss.

The Ice Bears took an early lead after Joseph Manno and Luke Sandler both found the back of the net in the first three minutes of play. Their first goal came just 1:06 after the puck dropped. Sandler put one past the goaltender just 90 seconds after his teammate Manno found put one on the board.

After 20 minutes, the Ice Bears had a commanding 3-0 lead over the RiverKings at the end of the first period after Jake Rivera got in on the action and pushed another one through.

But, the RiverKings were not done. It seemed as the roles were reversed in the second period, with the RiverKings appearing to find the net easier than the Ice Bears.

Robert Lindores smacked one past Brian Billett to cut the lead to 3-1 with 8:05 in the middle period.

Then the RiverKings found themselves in a penalty situation and fought to prevent the Ice Bears from taking advantage of the penalty. Not only were they successful on defense, but just as the penalty expired Dustin Jesseau put some heat on the puck and smacked it past Billett to cut the lead to 3-2.

A combined great defensive effort from the RiverKings and weak shooting from the Ice Bears allowed the RiverKings to prevent Knoxville from getting on the board in the second period. The second period ended with the RiverKings just one score away from a tie.

SPHL scoring leader Cullen Bradshaw came through once again for the RiverKings and struck for his 10th goal of the season after using an Ice Bears player as a spring board for the shot and bouncing it off the Ice Bears and into the net. Bradshaw's goal sent the game to overtime.

But the come back the RiverKings battled for throughout the game just wasn't meant to be. Despite the RiverKings battling the Ice Bears and trading shots in overtime, the victory would not go to Mississippi.

The Ice Bears' Berkley Scott smashed home his fifth goal of the season from the right circle and gave Knoxville the W.

Barone finished the game allowing four scores out of 28 shots and the Ice Bears Brian Billett allowed only three shots past him out of 35 shots and captured the win.

The RiverKings fall to 14-6-2 for the season and the Ice Bears move to 11-6-2.

The RiverKings will head to Peoria to take the ice against the Peoria Rivermen for a weekend stretch of games against Peoria. They return home to Landers Center January 6.

