Police search for liquor store robbers

Batesville Police Department is searching for suspects accused of robbing a liquor store at gunpoint.

Police said the suspects went into Powell’s Liquor Store just before 10 p.m. on December 20 as employees started counting down their drawers. Suddenly, the masked men stormed into the store armed with a gun.

One man gets an employee and brings her to the front. The other man takes cash from the drawer.

The men tell the employee behind the counter to open the second register, but she couldn't. Since she could not open the drawer, the masked man hits her and takes off with only a small amount of cash.

People in the area said the incident is frightening.

"Oh my goodness, now that's scary," Debbie Bowie said.

Bowie lives in Batesville and was unnerved when she saw the surveillance video of what happened inside the store on Highway 6.

"It bothers me that the area is getting to that point," Catherine Black, owner of The Flower Company, said. "It doesn't surprise me because people do stupid [things] every day."

Black's flower shop sits on the Batesville square and she said it doesn't matter if it is a small town or a large city, crime happens everywhere.

She said she knows the people responsible will not be able to hide.

"They'll eventually get caught. May not be today, may not be tomorrow, but they'll get caught," she said.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.