MPD: 18-year-old robbed, shot at apartment complex

Four men robbed and shot an 18-year-old and remain on the run, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the 18-year-old was robbed and shot in the 4200 block of Olathe Street at an apartment complex.

According to investigators, the teen told police four men were responsible for the robbery and shooting.

The men were wearing black bandannas, black shirts, and khaki pants.

The 18-year-old was taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

