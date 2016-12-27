Grizzlies fall to Celtics in Boston

For the second time in a week, the Grizzlies lost to the Boston Celtics.

With nightmares of Isaiah Thomas dropping 44 points fresh on their minds, the Grizz marched into the Garden in Boston with revenge on the agenda.

Things wouldn’t go as planned. The Celtics would snag a 21-19 lead in the first quarter and never surrender it, coming out on top 113-103.

The Grizz were without Mike Conley, who sat out with a toe injury, and Chandler Parsons, who took the night off to rest his ailing knee.

Marc Gasol did his best to pick up the slack, scoring a game-high 26 points with three 3-pointers and 9 rebounds. Zach Randolph picked up a 16 point, 10 rebound double-double off the bench, and Tony Allen scored 17 with 4 steals and 8 rebounds.

The positives nearly ended there.

With Conley’s injury and still no Wade Baldwin in sight, the Grizzlies were forced to roll out Andrew Harrison for a hefty 44 minutes.

The Grizzlies bench sans Z-Bo was ineffective. Jarell Martin failed to tally a point and Troy Daniels and Vince Carter shot a combined 5-20 from the field.

Thomas did not explode for 44 like he did in Memphis, but he and backcourt mate Avery Bradley combined for 44 as the Celtics shot over 48 percent and out-rebounded the Grizz by 10 boards.

Memphis has now lost two in a row and five of their last seven. They’re treading water, but they’ll get one home game Thursday night against Oklahoma City before embarking on a four-game west coast road trip.

Memphis, 20-14, will play just five home games in the month of January as 10 of their next 16 games come on the road.

