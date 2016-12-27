Tigers lose conference opener to SMU

The Memphis Tigers started their 2016-17 conference schedule with a home loss.

SMU went into FedExForum and gave the Tigers a consistently tight game, but the Mustangs ultimately came away with the 58-54 loss.

Neither team led by more than six points all game as Memphis continued to roll out their new-look small lineup. The Tigers were mercilessly out-rebounded 44-25.

Dedric Lawson was stifled by the Mustangs defense, shooting the ball uncharacteristically poor. He scored 14 points on just 4-12 shooting; brother K.J. was worse from the field, hitting just 2-of-9 with 6 points.

Jeremiah Martin led the Tigers in scoring with 16.

SMU is now an impressive 11-4 on the season and hold an early conference lead after the AAC’s first battle.

Memphis is now 9-4 on the season and start off with an 0-1 AAC record. Their next game will come on the road against South Carolina on Friday night.

