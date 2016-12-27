Apartment fire determined to be arson

An apartment fire that caused damage to two units is the result of arson, according to investigations.

Memphis Fire Department said the fire caused $40,000 of damage to the building and $10,000 worth of damage to contents inside the complex.

MFD said the fire at Aspenwood Square Apartments, in the 3200 block of Cortina Court, on Tuesday was intentionally set in the bedroom area of one of the units.

The fire broke out at approximately 3:27 p.m. at the two story apartments. Within minutes, firefighters had the blaze under control.

If you have any information about this arson, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.