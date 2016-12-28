MFD: Smoking causes house fire on Randle St

Firefighters battled flames at a home on Randle Street early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene near Vollintine Avenue around 3:20 a.m.

WMC Action News 5 crews on the scene said the house was destroyed.

Memphis Fire Department investigators said the fire was caused by someone smoking in the bedroom.

No one was injured in the fire.

The house did not have a working smoke detector, and sustained approximately $28,000 of damage.

All City of Memphis residents can get a free smoke alarm by contacting the Fire Museum of Memphis at (901)636-5650 or online here.

