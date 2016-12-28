Incidents at Wolfchase Galleria, Oak Court Mall

Memphis Police Department and Memphis Fire Department have been called to Oak Court Mall and Wolfchase Galleria for a variety of reasons over the years.

WMC Action News 5 investigators found out all of the times emergency crews responded to the mall over the past 20 years.

Wolfchase Galleria History

November 2006: A woman was robbed at gunpoint.

December 2008: A couple took their daughter to see Santa, but then were robbed at gunpoint as they were walking to the car.

September 18, 2010: A woman stole a set of diamond earrings from Macy's.

August 2011: Marisol Garcia was caught shoplifting from Macy's with her children.

November 2011: Hazmat call at Wolfchase.

January 2012: Memphis police officer Quattarra Gardner used a diaper bag and a dressing room to steal in Macy's.

April 2013: A woman steals in Victoria's Secret and was caught on camera.

September 2013: Three suspects steal from Wolfchase, then lead police on chase.

January 2014: Five men rob Reed's Jewelry Store with sledge hammers and guns. They stole 65 Rolex watches.

December 2014: A woman was robbed in the parking lot near JCPenney.

December 2014: Kids cause a disturbance.

June 2015: Fire at Wolfchase food court.

July 2015: Shots fired in the parking lot.

November 16, 2015: Teens cause disturbance.

March 7, 2016: A man shoplifted in City Gear. A customer in City Gear chased the suspect and got into a fight with the suspect. The other customer fired one shot at the shoplifting suspect.

October 2, 2016: Robbery of Reed's Jewelry Store.

November, 25, 2016 Man shot in parking lot.

December 27, 2016: Teens cause disturbance.

Oak Court Mall History

December 31, 1996: Angela Kyle was shot and killed inside the garage of Goldsmith's (now Macy's).

March 24, 2008: A man was found inside a Honda in the parking garage. He wasn't shot at Oak Court, but was just left at the mall.

September 30, 2008: Macy's burglary. A man hid in the store and stole jewelry and watches.

September 29, 2010: Man threatens teenage girl, then robs Macy's where she worked.

April 16, 2012: Two men stole $7,000 of Ralph Lauren Polo apparel from Dillard's.

May 13, 2013: MPD and SWAT investigated a suspicious package that turned out to be a backpack full of clothes.

January 27, 2014: Man entered Kay Jewelers armed with a gun. Took several items from store.

February 26, 2014: Adam Gaia was known for driving around the Oak Court Mall parking lot and selling marijuana.

March 6, 2014: Four men were arguing inside the mall and shot a fifth man.

July 2014: Andrea Brown and Natika Craft stole $1,600 worth of merchandise from Oak Court.

October 6, 2014: Someone stole a police officer's gun at the mall.

February 2015: Worker attacked at Victoria's Secret.

December 2015: Shots fired inside Dillard's parking garage. No one was hit.

December 2015: Fight inside mall.

May 2016: A man steals a Zales engagement ring.

July 2016: 95-year-old woman's purse snatched, thrown to the ground near Dillard's entrance.

December 2016: Dillard's employee attacked.

December 23, 2016: 15-year-old shot outside of the mall. Teen was in a car after an argument with someone and was shot.

December 26, 2016: Teens cause mall disturbance, fight.

