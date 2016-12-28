Woman charged in mall disturbance says it's a misunderstanding

The two adults arrested after large disturbances at two Memphis Malls faced a judge Wednesday morning.

Monday, large groups of teenagers broke out in fights at Wolfchase Galleria and Oak Court Mall. Seven teenagers and two adults were arrested. One teenager was detained at Oak Court but later released.

One of the women who was arrested during a fight Wolfchase Galleria Mall said her arrest was all a misunderstanding.

Tensions were high inside the court room as Jamurial Brown, 18, and Vunchatta Holcomb, 33, both arrested during fights that happened at Wolfchase and Oak Court Mall respectively, appeared before a judge Wednesday.

Brown was arraigned Wednesday morning, facing charges of trespass and disorderly conduct.

The judge at her arraignment said her conduct was continuing to be a problem.

“Ms. Brown I don’t like your attitude right now, I really don’t,” the judge said. “I don’t like your attitude. I’m not surprised the police arrested you.”

Brown, who is out on a $1,000 bond, told WMC Action News 5 she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I never stepped foot in the mall…I didn’t touch nobody,” Brown said. “I got arrested for saying the [expletive]. That’s it, the [expletive].”

Brown said she was at the mall looking for her 14-year-old sister who was caught inside the mall when the chaos broke out.

“I only came up there one time looking for my little sister,” Brown said.

Brown’s friend, London Dandridge, was with her when they were approached by officers.

“Of course we want to know where she is so we were asking is there another entrance that they’re coming out of cause it took so long for them to come out,” Dandridge said.

Brown’s sister was found safe, but surprised to find out her sister was in custody.

Until the case is resolved, the judge ordered Brown to stay out of all malls in Memphis.

Wolfchase Galleria said it plans to increase security as it joins forces with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Memphis Police Department.

