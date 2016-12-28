Liberty Bowl makes parking easier for TCU vs. Georgia game

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium is looking to make parking easier for the TCU vs. Georgia game Friday, December 30.

Parking lots open at 6 a.m. and will cost about $20 to park.

Anyone who wants to park in disabled parking must show their parking placard. Disabled parking is available on Hollywood Street. Disabled parking is free and on a first come, first serve basis.

Memphis Police Department will help with overflow parking.

To help with some of the parking and traffic woes, Blues City Tours and University of Memphis shuttle services will provide round trip rides to the stadium.

Blues City Tours will service the downtown area and Poplar corridor for $15. First pickup will be between 7:15 and 7:30 a.m. Second pickup will be between 10 and 10:15 a.m. The shuttles will leave 30 minutes after the game ends.

University of Memphis is offering free round trip rides to the stadium from its lot on Central Avenue. Parking cost $10 beginning at 7:30 a.m. The first shuttle will leave the lot at 8 a.m. Each fan will be given a ticket that must be presented upon returning to the lot.

Fans can start taking their seats beginning at 9 a.m. Kick-off starts at 11 a.m.

