Woman critically injured after car overturns on I-40E - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman critically injured after car overturns on I-40E

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
(Source: TDOT) (Source: TDOT)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A green SUV overturned on eastbound Interstate 40 near the Sycamore View Road exit.

Memphis Police Department said a woman was thrown from the car and is in critical condition.

According to Memphis Police Department, two lanes of traffic both eastbound and westbound are blocked.

Click here for our traffic tracker.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly